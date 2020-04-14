Frankly (CVE:TLK) Trading Down 18.3%

Frankly Inc (CVE:TLK) traded down 18.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.43, 1,027,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 380% from the average session volume of 214,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57.

About Frankly (CVE:TLK)

Frankly Inc operates as a software-as-a-service provider of content management and digital publishing software in the United States. It provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies to create, distribute, analyze, and monetize their content on Web, mobile, and television primarily.

