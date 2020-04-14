Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Insider Sells $10,111.50 in Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $10,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,870.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Forward Industries stock remained flat at $$1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. 58,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $10.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.20. Forward Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.63.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.62% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

