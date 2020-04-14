Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1745707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

About Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

