Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $2.68

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.68. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 4,266,498 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSM. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $387.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,297,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,223.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,492,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,379,709 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,560,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 873,368 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,578,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 528,635 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,854,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,128,000 after buying an additional 483,301 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.