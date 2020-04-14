Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Position Increased by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Nicholson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,362 shares in the company, valued at $79,116.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $694,354. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. 589,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,995. The company has a market capitalization of $860.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $161.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

