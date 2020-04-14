Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Foot Locker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Foot Locker has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $63.58.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $41.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.