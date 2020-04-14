First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.18. First United has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUNC. TheStreet lowered First United from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered First United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

