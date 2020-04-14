First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Water ETF worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

FIW traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $64.31.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

