First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Shares Up 3.6%

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.60, 16,383 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 156,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 81,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

