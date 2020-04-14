First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.35. First of Long Island reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLIC shares. TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First of Long Island presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Paul T. Canarick acquired 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,966 shares of company stock valued at $78,602 in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 347,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 52,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.70. 41,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First of Long Island has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $25.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

