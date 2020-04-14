First Mexican Gold (CVE:FMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.17

First Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:FMG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 26700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

First Mexican Gold Company Profile (CVE:FMG)

First Mexican Gold Corp. through its subsidiary, Cornelius exploration S. de R.L. de C.V., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Hilda Properties comprising the Hilda 30 property; the Hilda 37/38 property with two mining exploration concessions; and the Hilda 31/32 property with three mining exploration concessions comprising a total area of 1,350 hectares in the Yecora District, State of Sonora, Mexico.

