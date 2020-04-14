First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Trading Down 5.8%

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.18, 3,481,203 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 7,458,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 173,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

