First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings. First Financial posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on THFF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of First Financial stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,334. First Financial has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $491.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gibson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00. Insiders bought 8,150 shares of company stock valued at $258,950 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

