First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will post sales of $46.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.60 million to $47.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $37.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $184.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.80 million to $186.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $186.60 million, with estimates ranging from $185.20 million to $188.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million.

THFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ THFF traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,334. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $491.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89.

In other First Financial news, Director Gregory L. Gibson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00. Insiders purchased a total of 8,150 shares of company stock valued at $258,950 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of First Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 675,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 46,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

