First Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paypal were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,040,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,129,798. The stock has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.99. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.