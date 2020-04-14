First Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.68. 66,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,039. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.10 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Virtu Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.