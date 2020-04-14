First Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,289,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,731,288. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

