First Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,820 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.61. The stock had a trading volume of 34,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,979. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $117.52.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

