First Bank & Trust Sells 6,536 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 74.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.96. The company had a trading volume of 727,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225,456. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on V. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura cut their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.74.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

