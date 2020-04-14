First Bank & Trust Sells 529 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after buying an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $13,160,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $7.27 on Tuesday, hitting $138.16. 3,642,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average of $135.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

