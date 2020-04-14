First Bank & Trust Sells 3,708 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. 146,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

