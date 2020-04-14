First Bank & Trust Sells 3,150 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 140,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,632,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,070,296. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.