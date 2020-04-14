First Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.09.

CTAS traded up $6.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,492. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $304.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

