First Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.10. 7,604,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,763,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.12. The company has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

