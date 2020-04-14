First Bank & Trust Raises Stake in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

PJT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. 9,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,339. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PJT Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.97.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $248.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

