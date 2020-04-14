First Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.96. 37,687,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,761,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average of $123.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

