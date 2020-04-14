First Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.73. 2,448,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,851. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.28. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

