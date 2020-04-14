First Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after buying an additional 1,805,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,152,000 after buying an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,955 shares of company stock worth $20,214,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.86. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.