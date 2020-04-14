First Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,651,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

PRAH traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,927. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.08. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.