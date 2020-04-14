First Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 567.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.72. 372,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,271. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Argus upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.