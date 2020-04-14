First Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $14.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.50. 86,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.62 and a 200 day moving average of $553.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.83.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $1,686,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

