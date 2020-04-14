First Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Catalent were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.42. 59,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Catalent from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

