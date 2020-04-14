First Bank & Trust Has $735,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 7.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 306,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.6% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.8% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 38,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,934. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.15. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

