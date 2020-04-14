First Bank & Trust Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after buying an additional 1,049,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TH Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,186,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,671,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $507.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.