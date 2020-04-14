First Bank & Trust Has $475,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,979 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. S&P Equity Research lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.58.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.48. 1,834,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,936. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.