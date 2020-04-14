First Bank & Trust Has $349,000 Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Biogen were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after acquiring an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Biogen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,414,000 after buying an additional 43,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after acquiring an additional 633,249 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $338.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.40.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $10.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

