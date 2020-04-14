First Bank & Trust Has $3.07 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.8% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676,744 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,535,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

