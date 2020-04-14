First Bank & Trust Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pool were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 397.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 4,114.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.47. 13,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.82. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $238.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.60.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

