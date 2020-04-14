First Bank & Trust Has $289,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 36.1% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.7% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.50. 8,249,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,446,092. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

