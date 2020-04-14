First Bank & Trust Has $275,000 Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $8.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.40. 25,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,745. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Alembic Global Advisors cut RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on RBC Bearings to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

In other news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

