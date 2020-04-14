First Bank & Trust Has $2.86 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.6% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,685,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,154,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

