First Bank & Trust Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.4% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.72. 6,686,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,802,696. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

