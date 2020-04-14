First Bank & Trust Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.82. 2,075,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,409. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

