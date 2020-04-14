First Bank & Trust Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,098 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 1.6% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $344,681,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,145,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,700 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,681,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after acquiring an additional 912,661 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,145,000 after buying an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Citigroup lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.02. 98,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.0955 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

