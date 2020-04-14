First Bank & Trust Has $1.42 Million Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 1.3% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.39.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $58.55. 457,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,861 shares of company stock worth $4,738,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

