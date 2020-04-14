First Bank & Trust Has $1.39 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.2% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,570. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average is $110.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Cfra reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.