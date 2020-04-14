First Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,591 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,774,428 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $99,241,000 after purchasing an additional 940,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.59.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. 6,056,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,751,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

