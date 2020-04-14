First Bank & Trust Buys 308 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.06.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares in the company, valued at $23,968,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,163 shares of company stock worth $2,625,323 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $9.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $299.19. The company had a trading volume of 798,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,043. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.28 and a 200-day moving average of $299.33. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

