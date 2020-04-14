First Bank & Trust Buys 278 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

EW traded up $9.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,187. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,223.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,081 shares of company stock worth $17,602,095. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

