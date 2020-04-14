First Bank & Trust Buys 155 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $13.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,178. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.64. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.67.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.